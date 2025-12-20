Giddey had 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 136-125 win over Cleveland.

While Giddey took a step back from Wednesday's triple-double in the first game of a home-and-home set against the Cavaliers, he still delivered solid production. The fifth-year guard has taken a big step forward with his three-point shooting this season, draining multiple treys in nine of the last 12 games while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 19.6 points, 8.5 boards, 7.9 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals a contest.