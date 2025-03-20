Giddey is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to right ankle sprain injury management.

After missing three straight games due to a right ankle sprain, Giddey returned to action in impressive fashion in Wednesday's 127-121 loss to the Suns, finishing with 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block over 31 minutes. He avoided any reported setbacks during that game, but the Bulls are nonetheless considering holding him out for maintenance purposes in the second leg of a back-to-back set.