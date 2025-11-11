Giddey (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Giddey missed Monday's game against the Spurs for his first absence of the season. Coach Billy Donovan recently described him as day-to-day, and the questionable tag confirms that. If Giddey is forced to miss another contest, Tre Jones would likely see a usage rate bump with Kevin Huerter and Ayo Dosunmu likely to be more involved as well.