Giddey (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Giddey is in jeopardy of missing his fourth consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle. However, head coach Billy Donovan said Monday that the 22-year-old is improving and will likely suit up Wednesday against the Suns or Thursday against the Kings, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. If Giddey remains on the shelf, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips will likely continue to see a bump in minutes Wednesday.