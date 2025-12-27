Giddey (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Giddey is dealing with a left ankle sprain and might miss the second leg of Chicago's back-to-back set. He posted 12 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's win over Philadelphia. If the 23-year-old point guard is ultimately ruled out, Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu are candidates for increased roles, while Jevon Carter could enter the rotation.