Giddey notched 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 128-116 loss to the Knicks.

Giddey stuffed the stat sheet en route to his first triple-double of the season. The 23-year-old led the Bulls in points and assists, matching the team-high mark in steals as well. While the fifth-year guard struggled from three-point range Sunday, he's still shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. Giddey has scored 20-plus points in four of his six regular-season appearances, averaging 22.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 33.5 minutes per contest.