Bulls' Josh Giddey: Remains out for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Giddey (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Nuggets.
Giddey will be sidelined for a sixth straight contest. He continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games, suggesting he's not quite day-to-day.
