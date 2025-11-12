Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Detroit.

Giddey will miss his second straight game Wednesday, but the good news is that he was able to participate at shootaround and the Bulls don't play again until Sunday against the Jazz, so there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there for that one. With Giddey on the inactive list Wednesday, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter and Ayo Dosunmu will likely be asked to pick up the slack.