Giddey racked up 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 loss to the Warriors.

Giddey was held to just nine points on 2-for-9 shooting his last time out, and while he still struggled from an efficiency standpoint, it was nice to see him reach double figures in the scoring department. He also matched his season high in blocks and this was Giddey's seventh game of the season with at least one steal and one block.