Giddey closed with 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 143-130 loss to the Pelicans.

Giddey wasn't even close to posting a triple-double in this game, and that's been an oddity based on how good he's been to start the campaign. The versatile floor general at least reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 17, and he continues to find ways to make an impact every time he steps on the hardwood. Since missing two games in mid-November due to an ankle injury, Giddey is averaging 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game over his last six appearances.