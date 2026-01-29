Giddey (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

After playing 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss in Indiana, Giddey is getting Thursday night off for hamstring injury maintenance. The Bulls have another back-to-back set coming up this weekend with the Heat, so more load management is likely on the horizon for Giddey. Isaac Okoro and Kevin Huerter should help hold down the fort Thursday.