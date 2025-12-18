Giddey generated 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 127-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Giddey had an outstanding night from beyond the arc, tying his career high with five makes. He also delivered his sixth triple-double in 24 games this season, which is one fewer than he had in 70 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old guard is on pace to set career highs in points, rebounds and assists.