Bulls' Josh Giddey: Snares triple-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Giddey generated 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 127-111 win over the Cavaliers.
Giddey had an outstanding night from beyond the arc, tying his career high with five makes. He also delivered his sixth triple-double in 24 games this season, which is one fewer than he had in 70 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old guard is on pace to set career highs in points, rebounds and assists.
More News
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Goes for 26 with 11 dimes•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Scores 18 points with two blocks•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Triple-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Coughs up career high in turnovers•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Another well-rounded line•
-
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Sniffs triple-double Friday•