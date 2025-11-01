Giddey finished with 32 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 135-125 victory over New York.

Giddey continued his blistering start to the season, falling one assist short of a triple-double. The Bulls remain undefeated to begin the season, with Giddey leading the charge, averaging 22.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. Outside of his subpar defensive contributions, managers have to be thrilled with what Giddey has served up on a nightly basis. Chicago will look to continue its winning ways when it hosts the Knicks on Sunday.