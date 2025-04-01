Giddey provided 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 145-117 loss to the Thunder.

Giddey didn't have his best shooting performance, but that won't matter much for fantasy managers as long as he continues to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis. Giddey finished just two boards shy of recording what would've been his third triple-double over his last five outings, and the Australian guard is ending the season on a really strong note as the Bulls continue their push for a playoff berth. Over his last five outings, Giddey has averaged 17.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.