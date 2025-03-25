Giddey ended with 26 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 129-119 victory over Denver.

After nearly posting a quadruple-double Saturday, Giddey stayed productive with a near triple-double Monday. The fourth-year guard has been in and out of the lineup in March due to ankle trouble, but in his seven appearances this month, he's averaged 22.1 points, 9.4 boards, 9.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 threes while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.