Giddey supplied six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 125-107 loss to the Wizards.

Giddey and the rest of the Bulls struggled Wednesday. The six-point outing broke Giddey's streak of four games with double-digit scoring. His two assists were his second-lowest mark of the year, and his five turnovers tied his season high in what was ultimately one of his worst performances of the season. The team will get some time off before facing the Knicks on Saturday.