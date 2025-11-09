Giddey closed Saturday's 128-122 loss to Cleveland with 15 points (5-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes.

Giddey saw the end of his six-game streak with either a double-double or a triple-double in this loss, but he came agonizingly close to keeping it alive thanks to his nine rebounds. It wasn't the best game for Giddey, who struggled massively from the floor while also posting his lowest mark in the assists department since late October. Giddey has been one of the most versatile and productive guards in the league in the opening two weeks of the regular season, so fantasy managers should continue to trust him even this game was a bit below his usual standard.