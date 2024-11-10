Giddey ended with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 win over Atlanta.

Giddey had a strong performance on both ends of the court, and as has been the trend with him since moving to Chicago, he's stuffing the stat sheet admirably on both ends of the court. Giddey has scored in double digits in all but one of his appearances in 2024-25 while also posting solid numbers as a playmaker, rebounder and on-ball defender. Giddey will remain valuable in fantasy as long as he can keep racking up stats left and right, even if he shares the court with two high-usage players, Zach LaVine and Coby White, on a regular basis. Giddey's ability to stuff the stat sheet is critical for his upside.