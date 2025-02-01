Giddey registered 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 122-106 victory over the Raptors.

Giddey reached the 15-point mark following three straight games in which he couldn't reach that mark. Looking at things from a more positive aspect, though, he's now scored in double digits in six straight contests, averaging 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game in that stretch.