Giddey totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 loss to the Pacers.

GIddey made his first start since Dec. 29 but didn't have his best performance. Even though his role as the Bulls' primary playmaker isn't at risk, especially now that he's been cleared to return to the starting lineup, his recent performances haven't been what fantasy managers expect out of him. In four contests since returning from an 11-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Giddey is averaging just 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor.