Giddey racked up nine points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 loss to Washington.

The 24-year-old guard has yet to score in double digits as he puts a preseason wrist issue behind him, but Giddey has 19 assists over the last two games as he builds chemistry with new teammates Caleb Wilson and Norman Powell. Giddey nearly averaged a triple-double in 2025-26 with 17.0 points, 9.1 assists and 8.3 boards a game, and he should quickly return to that level of production once he's back in the flow.