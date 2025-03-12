Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Giddey's right ankle sprain will keep him "out for a little bit," K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Donovan said Giddey is doing much better than first anticipated, and the guard was walking around fine when he met with the media Wednesday. Giddey will not play Thursday against the Nets, but he will travel with the Bulls on their six-game road trip, which begins Saturday in Houston. He'll do some on-court work in the near future, at which point a timeline is likely to be established.