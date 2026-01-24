Head coach Billy Donovan said Giddey will be on a minutes restriction of around 24 minutes in Saturday's game against Boston, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Giddey returned from an 11-game absence due to a hamstring injury Thursday and played 26 minutes off the bench. He'll be limited to mid-20s minutes once again Saturday night and will remain in a reserve role. Giddey logged 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals Thursday.