Giddey logged 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 assists and 11 rebounds over 36 minutes during the Bulls' 126-123 win over the Hawks on Tuesday.

Giddey dropped a season-high 15 assists during Tuesday's win, nine of which came in the first half, though he was also responsible for seven of the Bulls' 16 turnovers. That comes with the territory of being a ball-dominant guard, and Giddey's box-score production makes it somewhat easier to overlook his turnovers. He's up to seven triple-doubles on the year, which is a distant second to Nikola Jokic (14) this season. Over his last 10 outings, Giddey has averaged 19.2 points, 8.9 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 2.2 threes, 1.1 steals and 4.0 turnovers over 32.9 minutes per game.