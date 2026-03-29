Giddey recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

After scoring just five points on 1-of-11 shooting from the field in a loss to Oklahoma City during the front end of this back-to-back set, Giddey bounced back against the injury-depleted Grizzlies. The 23-year-old point guard finished as Chicago's fourth-leading scorer and racked up his sixth triple-double on the month. He led all players in rebounds and assists, dishing out double-digit dimes for a fifth straight game. Giddey was also impactful on the defensive end, chipping in a career-high-tying three blocks en route to a season-high five combined steals-plus-blocks.