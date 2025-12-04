Giddey recorded 28 points (10-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three turnovers across 36 minutes of Wednesday's 113-103 loss to the Nets.

This was Giddey's fifth triple-double of the season and the 23rd of his career. The Bulls fell to 9-12 with this loss, but Giddey continues to be a bright spot for the franchise. Across 19 games, he's averaging 21.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 three-pointers.