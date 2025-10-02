Giddey was held from running in Thursday's practice after tweaking an ankle Tuesday,Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Giddey's ankle injury doesn't appear to be severe, as he still went through practice. The team's first preseason game will take place on Oct. 7 against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. During his first season with the squad during the 2024-25 campaign, the 22-year-old guard played 70 regular-season games, averaging 14.6 points per game and career-high numbers in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2) and steals (1.2), shooting 46.5 percent from the field and a career-best 37.8 percent from deep.