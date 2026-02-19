This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Upgraded to probable
Giddey (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Raptors.
Giddey was initially listed as questionable, but the reports out of Chicago have been positive. The point guard was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and should officially get the green light to suit up shortly.