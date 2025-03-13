Head coach Billy Donovan said Thursday that Giddey (ankle) will travel with the club on its upcoming road trip, and the Bulls are optimistic that he could return at some point in that six-game span, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Giddey continues to rehab a right ankle injury that he sustained during Monday's win over Indiana. Donovan relayed that there is still some swelling, though Giddey isn't in as much pain anymore, per Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com. The 22-year-old will likely still miss Saturday's game against Houston, though this update bodes well for his return in the near future. Giddey has been impressive in nine appearance since the All-Star break, averaging 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 35.0 minutes per game.