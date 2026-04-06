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Bulls' Josh Giddey: Won't play Tuesday
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1 min read
Giddey (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Giddey is sidelined for a second consecutive contest with a hamstring strain, Tre Jones should continue to play significant minutes and serve as a strong streaming option Tuesday.
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