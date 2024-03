Phillips ended with 11 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 127-92 loss to Dallas.

Phillips contributed in the context of the blowout loss, although five of his points came in the first half, so it isn't as if Phillips strictly played during garbage time. Nonetheless, Chicago trailed for the entirety of Monday's contest, and Phillips has no fantasy credibility.