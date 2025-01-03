The Bulls assigned Phillips to the Windy City Bulls of the G League on Friday.
Phillips has been a consistent part of Chicago's rotation, averaging 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.1 minutes across his last 10 outings. However, the 21-year-old forward will have the opportunity to receive increased playing time while in the G League.
