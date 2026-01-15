site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Iffy for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Phillips (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
A sprained right wrist could prevent Phillips from playing for a third consecutive contest. Patrick Williams could see a minor rise in playing time if Phillips is unable to play Friday.
