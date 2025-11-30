site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Iffy for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Phillips (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Magic.
Phillips is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game due to an illness. If he's ultimately ruled out, Kevin Huerter and Patrick Williams are candidates for a slight bump in minutes.
