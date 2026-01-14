This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Listed out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Phillips is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to a right wrist sprain.
The Bulls are now without Phillips for both parts of their back-to-back set. With Phillips out a second straight contest, the door is open for Patrick Williams to see a small boost in playing time Wednesday.