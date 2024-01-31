Phillips recorded nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound across 20 minutes in Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Raptors.

The rookie second-round draft pick has been on the outside of Chicago's rotation for most of the season, but he cleared the 20-minute mark for the second game in a row Tuesday while Patrick Williams (foot) remained sidelined. Williams isn't scheduled to be re-evaluated for another two weeks and looks likely to remain out through the All-Star break, and Zach LaVine's (ankle) return may not be imminent either, so Phillips looks like he'll have an opportunity to continue playing meaningful minutes off the bench. Even so, Phillips' modest averages of 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks over the past two contests means that he can largely be ignored outside of deeper leagues.