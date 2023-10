Phillips logged zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound in six minutes during Tuesday's 106-102 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Phillips was a second-round pick in this year's draft and played double-digit minutes in the Bulls' first three preseason games, but he had limited playing time during the team's penultimate preseason matchup Tuesday. He's unlikely to be a significant part of Chicago's rotation once the regular season begins.