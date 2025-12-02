Phillips (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Phillips needs to be officially cleared but may receive a slight bump in minutes Wednesday due to injuries to Coby White (calf), Kevin Huerter (hamstring), Isaac Okoro (back), Jalen Smith (hamstring) and Dalen Terry (calf). Phillips recorded a season-high 20 minutes Monday in Orlando, posting 10 points and three rebounds, and may be leaned on again with the Bulls banged up.