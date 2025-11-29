site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Probable Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Phillips is probable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to an illness.
Phillips doesn't have much of a role in the Bulls' rotation, so his absence shouldn't have a big impact in fantasy. He's averaging a career-low 7.9 minutes per game this season.
