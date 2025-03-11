Phillips contributed nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 121-103 victory over Indiana.

Phillips was in a brutal slump coming into Monday's game, so this performance was a step in the right direction. Fantasy managers will need to see this become a trend before jumping onboard, however. Over his last eight games, Phillips has averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds on 37.9 percent shooting from the field.