site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bulls-julian-phillips-questionable-with-wrist-sprain-517058 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Questionable with wrist sprain
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Phillips is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks with a right wrist sprain.
Phillips is at risk of sitting out for the first time since Jan. 24. That said, his possible absence would appear to have a negligible impact on the Chicago rotation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories