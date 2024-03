Phillips recorded six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound over 14 minutes during Monday's 113-109 win over the Kings.

Phillips has the physical archetype to be a sturdy wing or combo forward in the modern NBA, although that has yet to translate to relevant box score production. The rookie is settling into a consistent role, however, averaging 4.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 13.7 minutes across his last three games.