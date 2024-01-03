Phillips accumulated seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three blocks across 17 minutes during Tuesday's 110-97 loss to Philadelphia.

Nikola Vucevic (groin) and Torrey Craig (heel) remain out, and Patrick Williams (ankle) left the contest early, allowing Phillips, Terry Taylor, Dalen Terry and Adama Sanogo to see increased roles in the second half of a blowout loss. Phillips showcased a versatile skill set by knocking down a triple and swatting three shots in a season-high 17 minutes, which marked just his third NBA game with double-digit minutes. Phillips may garner a modest bench role until Chicago's frontcourt is back to full strength, but currently, he doesn't have fantasy value.