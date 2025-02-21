Phillips notched 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Phillips logged season highs in points and rebounds Thursday, playing 20 or more minutes for the first time since Dec. 5. The 21-year-old has received inconsistent playing time throughout the season, during which he has logged only five outings with double-digit points. Over his last five appearances, Phillips has averaged 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds across 13.4 minutes per contest.