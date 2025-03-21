Phillips ended Thursday's 128-116 win over the Kings with two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes.

Phillips started the second half of this game, and he saw plenty of action with Josh Giddey (ankle) sitting out the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury management. Phillips has played 20.2 minutes per game over his last six contests, posting averages of 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.