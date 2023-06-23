Phillips was drafted 35th overall by the Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft and was subsequently traded to the Bulls.

A 6-foot-8 forward out of Tennessee, Phillips had a sizable role as a freshman and put up 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 blocks, 0.6 steals and 0.3 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes per game. His athleticism will be his calling card, and he projects to be a solid defender at the NBA level. The Bulls could certainly use some depth at forward, so Phillips does have a path to playing time behind Patrick Williams with Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green hitting free agency.