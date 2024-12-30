Phillips will start in Monday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
With Zach LaVine (toe) sidelined, Phillips will get his third start of the season. The 21-year-old has played a reduced role over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Returning to bench Friday•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: First career start Monday•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Good to go against Washington•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Julian Phillips: Won't play Saturday•