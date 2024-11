Phillips totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 16 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Jazz.

Phillips has been a steady presence in Chicago's shallow forward rotation, averaging 14.1 minutes and playing in all seven games. He hasn't provided much offensively but has averaged 1.0 steals per game in his limited action.