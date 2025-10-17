Phillips posted 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Thursday's 126-120 preseason win over Minnesota.

After missing three straight preseason games, Phillips returned to action Thursday and finished as Chicago's second leading scorer. The 2023 second-round pick averaged 14.2 minutes per game for the Bulls last season, appearing in 79 regular-season contests (five starts).