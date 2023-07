Phillips hasn't signed a contract yet, so he won't be available for Friday's Summer League against against the Raptors, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Phillips was the No. 35 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he's still negotiating his first pro contract. It's unclear when the two sides will get a deal done, but the Bulls Summer League squad plays again Saturday versus the Grizzlies.